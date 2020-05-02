

COLES, Petal Mary:

Ian, Vicki, Karina, Leanne and Paul wish to express our sincere thanks to our family and friends for the love, support and kindness we received leading up to and following the sad loss of Petal. Thank you to those who made Petal's celebration of life such a special day and we are sure it was just as she wished. For all the phone calls, letters, cards of sympathy, flowers and baking, thank you



In life, we loved you dearly,



in death we love you still.



In our hearts you hold a place,



no one else will ever fill.



