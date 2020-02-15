Petal COLES

Guest Book
  • "Vicki, thinking of you and your family at this time. All..."
  • "So sorry to hear this news. Petal was a lovely lady. ..."
  • "Ian and all your family so sorry to hear of Petals passing...."
    - Shirley Parry
  • "To the family and extended family of Petal. So sorry to..."
  • "COLES, Petal (nee Hansen): Dearly loved sister and..."
    - Petal COLES
    Published in: The Timaru Herald
Service Information
Heartland Funerals
22 Arthur Street
Timaru, Canterbury
60613
(080)-043-2785
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
1:00 p.m.
235 Factory Road
Temuka
Death Notice

COLES,
Petal Mary (nee Hansen):
Passed away as she wished at home surrounded by her family on February 12, 2020; aged 68. Much loved wife and best friend of Ian. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Vicki and Steve Rae, Karina and Andy Tarrant, Leanne and Glen Fifield, and Paul Coles. Adored Grandma of Lily, Macgregor, and Fin; Hamish, Claudia, Quinn, and Nicholas; Ben, Bridie, and Mitchell; Paige, and Pippa. In accordance with Petal's wishes a private cremation has taken place. Petal touched so many lives and she wanted all friends and family to attend a celebration of her life which will be held at 235 Factory Road, Temuka on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 1.00pm.

logo
Published in Timaru Herald on Feb. 15, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.