COLES,
Petal Mary (nee Hansen):
Passed away as she wished at home surrounded by her family on February 12, 2020; aged 68. Much loved wife and best friend of Ian. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Vicki and Steve Rae, Karina and Andy Tarrant, Leanne and Glen Fifield, and Paul Coles. Adored Grandma of Lily, Macgregor, and Fin; Hamish, Claudia, Quinn, and Nicholas; Ben, Bridie, and Mitchell; Paige, and Pippa. In accordance with Petal's wishes a private cremation has taken place. Petal touched so many lives and she wanted all friends and family to attend a celebration of her life which will be held at 235 Factory Road, Temuka on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 1.00pm.
Published in Timaru Herald on Feb. 15, 2020