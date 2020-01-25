Penelope WHITFIELD

On January 21, 2020, passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 70 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Katrina, and Scott and Justine, much loved nana of Claudia, and Scarlett, loved former wife of Bruce, and loved sister of Jackie. Many thanks to the staff of Radius Hawthorne for their care and attention. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Penny Whitfield, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with family wishes, a private cremation has been held.

Published in Timaru Herald on Jan. 25, 2020
