FERGUSON,
Penelope (Penny)
(nee Robinson):
Peacefully in Timaru Hospital with family by her side. Aged 90 years. Much loved and respected mother and mother- in-law of Catherine and the late Gerard Wills, Denis and Jira, Alan (Buster) and Raywyn. Loved eldest sister of Billie (dec), Tom (dec), Steve (dec), Betty, Rosie, Tony, and Gill. A loved gran, great-gran and auntie to many. As Penny requested, a private cremation has taken place with a memorial service to be held at a later date (to be advised). The family would like to thank the staff of A.T&R at Timaru Hospital for their care and compassion.
Published in Timaru Herald from June 24 to June 27, 2020