SMITH, Pearl May:
It is with sadness that Pearl passed away on May 22, 2020, in her 100th year. Wife of the late Bill Smith. Loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Sheila Smith, Ailsa and the late Ray Gould, the late Lesley and Garry Hathaway, Brenton and Fiona Smith, and Nicola and Pete Geary. Nana, Great-Nana and Great-Great-Nana to her many grandchildren. Due to Covid-19, a private memorial service will be held on Friday, May 29th. Messages to Brenton Smith at 2 Hindess St, Halswell, Christchurch 8025.
Published in Timaru Herald on May 25, 2020