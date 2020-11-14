BEAUMONT, Pearl Barbara:
Passed away peacefully at Elloughton Gardens on Thursday, November 5, 2020, aged 91 years. Loved and loving wife for 62 years of the late Everson (Scratch). Devoted and loving mother and mother-in-law of Robert (dec), Warren (dec), Brent and Calley, Kay and Stevie. Adored Nana to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A special thank you to the doctors and staff of the Medical Ward Timaru Hospital and Elloughton Gardens. In keeping with Pearl's wishes a private farewell has been held. Messages to: the Beaumont Family, C/- Aoraki Funeral Services, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald on Nov. 14, 2020