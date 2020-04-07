THYNE,
Pauline Mary (nee Feely):
8.12.1929 - 3.4.2020
Pauline passed away, peacefully and comfortably, on April 3, 2020, in Timaru Hospital; very satisfied, and a bit surprised, she had reached 90 years. Much loved daughter of the late Joseph (Joe) and Gertrude (Gertie) Feely. Caring and devoted wife to Patrick (Pat, dec) for 50 years. Respected and cherished mother to Anthony (Wellington), Cathryn Moore (Timaru), Helen Divett (Vienna) and Adrian (Sydney). Gracious and welcoming mother-in-law to Rebecca (dec), Kevin Moore and Philip Divett. Wonderful, engaged, and greatly loved "Nana Pauline" to Samuel and Natasha Thyne (of London and Leeds); Stephanie, David and Grace Moore (Wellington, Timaru and Dunedin); and Fraser and Thomas Divett (of London and Vienna). Love for her family and a deep commitment to the Catholic Faith were the constants of Pauline's long life; strange and a bit surreal for us, that Mum's life which started in the shadow of the Great Depression, has now ended in physical "isolation" from family, friends and supporters, and Church, by another notable historical event. We are so pleased now that Mum's 90th birthday celebration last December was such a marvellous event for her. Mum has now been laid to rest in the Timaru Cemetery, alongside Pat; of necessity at this time, this was a private burial. At an appropriate time in the future there will be memorial Mass; details will be advised. Messages to Thyne Family, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.
Requiescat in pace
Pauline Mary
Published in Timaru Herald on Apr. 7, 2020