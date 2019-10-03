FITZGERALD,
Pauline Marina:
Passed away at Strathallan Life Care, Timaru, on August 10, 2019, aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of John of 60 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Kerry and Mark Miron, Simon and Lynnley, and Darran and Heather. Cherished grandmother of Andrew and Ashley, Nathan, Jared, Oliver, and Taylor, and great-grandmother to Olivia and Alex. Loved sister to Bill and Sylvia, and loved sister in law, and auntie to all her extended family. A private cremation has been held. A Memorial Service to celebrate Pauline's life will be held at 1.30pm on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at St Thomas' Catholic Church, 12 Mountain View Road, Timaru. In lieu of flowers donations to St Thomas' Catholic Church would be gratefully accepted and may be left at the service. Messages to The Fitzgerald Family, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.
Published in Timaru Herald from Oct. 3 to Oct. 7, 2019