FITZGERALD,
Pauline Marina:
Passed away at Strathallan Life Care, Timaru, on August 10, 2019, aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of John of 60 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Kerry and Mark Miron, Simon and Lynnley, and Darran and Heather. Cherished grandmother of Andrew and Ashley, Nathan, Jared, Oliver, Taylor, and great grandmother to Olivia and Alex. Loved sister to Bill and Sylvia, and loved sister-in-law and auntie to all her extended family. A private cremation has been held. A Memorial Service will be held at a date to be advised. The family wish to thank the staff of Strathallan Life Care for their love and care of Pauline and John. Messages to The Fitzgerald Family, PO Box 409, Highfield, Timaru 7942.
Published in Timaru Herald from Aug. 13 to Aug. 17, 2019