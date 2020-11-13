FROST, Paula Jane

(nee Ackroyd):

10.09.1979 - 13.11.2019

One year ago today your journey in life was ended far too soon. We know you didn't want to leave us as you put up one hell of a fight to the end. Your true Ackroyd colours shone through to the very end as you defied all the odds; and that stubbornness reared it's head. There is so much we miss about you but mostly that smile of yours walking through the door, Your regular visits back home to Temuka and the phone calls whether it be a quick catch up or a lengthy conversation where we shared things going on in our lives or worldly topics. In life you gave us your husband Courtney and your son Ryan. Ryan carries many of your characteristics and charisma; that boy will forever have us on our toes just like his mum did. The pain of your loss is some days worse than others; for what reason we will never know. You will always be 40 years old to us, Paula.

Spread your wings and fly, beautiful girl.

Missed and dearly loved by Mum and Dad, Bundy, Vickie, Emilie, Lachlan, Tony, Haylee, Chanalee, Karen, and Jess.



