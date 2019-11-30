WOOD, Paul Raymond:
Passed away at Radius Elloughton Gardens, on Friday, November 29, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Janice. Loved father and father-in-law of Carl and Anna, Hayden and Natasha, and Jeremy. Special friend and step-father of Michael, Paula, Karina, Tania and Michael. Loved grandad and uncle. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Barrie and Dianne, and the late Kenneth. A Service for Paul will be held at the Woodlands Street Methodist Church, cnr North St and Woodlands Rd, Timaru, on Wednesday, December 4, at 1.30pm, followed by an interment at the Timaru Cemetery.
Published in Timaru Herald on Nov. 30, 2019