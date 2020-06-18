COLLINS, Paul Warren:
Suddenly after a short illness at Timaru Hospital, on June 17, 2020: aged 59 years. Dearly loved son of Don and the late Carol. Loved father of Lisa Wakelin (Nelson) and the late Michael Hardwick. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Kevin, Daryl and Robyn, Erica, and the late Gary. Loved uncle to Sean and Renee; Nic, Josh, and Andrew; and Krystle. A service celebrating Paul's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Rd, Timaru, on Monday, June 22, 2020, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to the Collins Family, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.
Published in Timaru Herald on June 18, 2020