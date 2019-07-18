ROONEY,
Patrick Christopher (Pat):
Passed away peacefully at the Hospice South Canterbury on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in his 84th year. A loved husband of Janet, father of Paul and Jackie, Sarah and Peter Shaw, and "Pat" to Declan, and Danika Rooney; and Michael, and Kate Shaw.
Rest in Peace
Messages PO Box 4041, Highfield, Timaru 7942. A Requiem Mass to celebrate Pat's life will be held in St Thomas' Catholic Church, 12 Mountainview Road, on Friday, July 19 at 10.30am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Timaru Herald on July 18, 2019