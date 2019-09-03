O'NEILL, Patrick John:
SM, QSO, Rev Fr
Peacefully on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Dearly loved priest and confrère of the Society of Mary, aged 92 years. Loved brother of the late Evelyn Gallagher of Fairlie and Sr Leonie O'Neill of Christchurch and loved uncle of John, Peter, Kevin, Sharon, Gerard and Rosemary and his many grand nieces and grand nephews. John's Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Mary of the Angels Church, Boulcott St, Wellington on this day, September 3, at 1.30pm, thereafter interment at the Makara Cemetery.
R.I.P.
Published in Timaru Herald on Sept. 3, 2019