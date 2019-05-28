WALLACE,
Patricia Vivienne:
Peacefully at South Canterbury Hospice on Saturday, May 25, 2019, with loving family at her side. Dearly loved wife of the late Joseph. Loved mum and mother-in-law of Vivienne (dec) and Gavin Grieve, Iona and Joe Mace (England), Carl and Nigel. Grandma of Mitchell Grieve. A service celebrating Patricia's life will be held at the Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Friday, May 31, 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the South Canterbury Hospice would be gratefully appreciated and may be left at the service. Special thanks to the South Canterbury Hospice for their wonderful care of Patricia. Messages please to 36 Thomas Street, Temuka 7920.
Published in Timaru Herald from May 28 to May 30, 2019