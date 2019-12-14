VERNALL,
Patricia Mary (Pat):
Passed away peacefully at Timaru Hospital, on December 8, 2019, in her 86th year. Much loved wife of the late Les Vernall, loved mother and mother-in-law of Debbie and John, David and Jane, and Patrece, grandmother of Jacqui, Tim, Kimberly, and William, great-grandmother of McKenzie, Paityn, and Ryleigh. Special thanks to the staff at Timaru Hospital for their care. In keeping with Pat's wishes a private cremation and service has been held. Messages to 6 Baker St, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald on Dec. 14, 2019