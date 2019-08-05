SUTHERLAND,
Patricia Annette (Pat):
Peacefully at The Croft Rest Home, on Friday, August 2, 2019, in her 92nd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Geoff, dearly loved mother of John, Judith and Phil (Chch), and Mark, loved Nana of Phillip and Min (Perth), loved mother-in-law of the late Neil Faithful and loved Pat of Raymond, the late Debbie, Peter, Marie, Neil and their families. A service for Pat will be held at St John's Anglican Church, Wai-iti Rd, Timaru on Thursday, August 8, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. No flowers by request. Messages to the Sutherland family c/- PO Box 772, Timaru 7940.
Published in Timaru Herald from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2019