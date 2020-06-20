Patricia PUDNEY

Guest Book
  • "Travel safe aunty Pat. Condolences to all your whanau. Much..."
    - Russell Solomon
  • "Love and hugs to the Pudney family. Very special lady. Love..."
    - Jane Staley
  • "May she rest in peace.. my sympathy to all the family. "
    - michelle o toole
  • "My sympathy to you dear Colin and family. I have very fond..."
    - John Ross
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Carolyn Cook (nee Smith)
Service Information
Aoraki Funeral Home
160 Mountainview Road
Timaru, Canterbury
036862148
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 24, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Fairlie Community Hall
53 Main Street
Fairlie
Death Notice

PUDNEY,
Patricia Anne Rita:
Peacefully at South Canterbury Hospice on June 18, 2020; aged 77 years. Dearly loved wife of Colin. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Vivi Pudney, Kere and Craig Adams, Chris and Rachael Pudney, Sonia and Paddy Sinnott, Andrea and Kent Adams, Steve and Shanelle Pudney, Simon Pudney and Hillary Nicolson and loved friend to Shelley Pudney. Loved Gran to her 25 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Russell and Alison Solomon, Maureen and Gary Hunt, Danetta (dec) and Bob Stringer (dec), and Michael and Paulette Solomon. Loved Aunty of all her nephews and nieces. A service to celebrate Patricia's life will be held at the Fairlie Community Hall, 53 Main Street, Fairlie, on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to South Canterbury Hospice will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages to Unit 7, 23 Main Street, Fairlie 7925.

Published in Timaru Herald on June 20, 2020
