McGILLEN,
Patricia Ann (nee Day):
On Saturday, August 8, 2020, in her 93rd year. Loved wife of the late Patrick, loved mother and mother-in-law of Mary Leslie (Dec) John and Aileen (Winslow), Helen and Lester Thomas (Tka), Tony and Gloria (Tka), Evelyn and Ted Horner (Sydney), Dan (Rakaia), Colleen (Melbourne), Shona and Alistair McCutcheon (Tka). Former mother-in-law and life long friend of Josie McGillen and George Leslie. Adored 'Nana Pat' to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. No flowers by request. Donations to St Vincent De Paul Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages for Patricia's family may be posted to the McGillen Family, c/o 26 King Street, Temuka. A Requiem Mass will be held for Patricia at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Wilkin Street, Temuka, on Wednesday, August 12, at 1.00pm, followed by a burial at the Temuka Cemetery.
Published in Timaru Herald on Aug. 10, 2020