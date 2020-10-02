Guest Book View Sign Service Information Geraldine Funeral Services 186 Talbot Street Geraldine , Canterbury 036938788 Celebration of Life 1:30 p.m. Immaculate Conception Church 19 Hislop Street Geraldine View Map Death Notice



Passed away at Timaru Hospital, after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, September 30, 2020; aged 80 years. Dearly loved and treasured mother and mother-in-law of Kirsty and David, Nick and Victoria, Phil, Gareth and Jolene. Much loved Nana Fred of James and Lucy Lewis, and other Nana of Charlotte and Harry Boyce, Tilly, Isla, Maeve, Olive, Quinn, and Forsyth. Cherished daughter of the late Jim and Teresa McCarron. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Jim and Rosemary, the late Anne and Alan, the late Johnny, Jenny and Murray, the late Kate and Noel and Pam. Loved auntie of all her nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces and great-nephews. A much respected and valued friend to many. Heartfelt thanks to all the wonderful staff of the surgical ward at Timaru Hospital for their amazing care and support of Fred. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be gratefully accepted and may be left at the service. Messages to: The Lewis Family, C/- 15 Barker Street, Geraldine. A service to celebrate Fred's colourful life will be held at the Immaculate Conception Church, 19 Hislop Street, Geraldine, on Monday, October 5, 2020, at 1.30pm. Refreshments will follow the mass and will be advised at the service.







LEWIS, Patricia Mary (Fred)(nee McCarron):Passed away at Timaru Hospital, after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, September 30, 2020; aged 80 years. Dearly loved and treasured mother and mother-in-law of Kirsty and David, Nick and Victoria, Phil, Gareth and Jolene. Much loved Nana Fred of James and Lucy Lewis, and other Nana of Charlotte and Harry Boyce, Tilly, Isla, Maeve, Olive, Quinn, and Forsyth. Cherished daughter of the late Jim and Teresa McCarron. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Jim and Rosemary, the late Anne and Alan, the late Johnny, Jenny and Murray, the late Kate and Noel and Pam. Loved auntie of all her nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces and great-nephews. A much respected and valued friend to many. Heartfelt thanks to all the wonderful staff of the surgical ward at Timaru Hospital for their amazing care and support of Fred. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be gratefully accepted and may be left at the service. Messages to: The Lewis Family, C/- 15 Barker Street, Geraldine. A service to celebrate Fred's colourful life will be held at the Immaculate Conception Church, 19 Hislop Street, Geraldine, on Monday, October 5, 2020, at 1.30pm. Refreshments will follow the mass and will be advised at the service. Published in Timaru Herald from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020

