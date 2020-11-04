HAYMAN,
Patricia June (June):
Peacefully at home in Temuka, on Friday, October 30, 2020, aged 72 years. Dearly loved partner of the late Bryan, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Lindsay and Jane (Ashburton), loved Granny H of Jessica, and Harry. Loved daughter of the late George and Beatrice, loved sister of Alex and Janet, Lynne and Mick (dec), Irene and Mark, Alan and Sue, Len and Marg (both dec), Neil and Barb (both dec), Pat (dec) and Marg, John (dec) and Jenny, much loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews. A service for June will be held at Betts Funeral Services, 33 North Street, on Friday, November 6, at 1.30pm, thereafter private cremation. Messages c/- 417 Scales Road, Ashburton 7778.
Published in Timaru Herald on Nov. 4, 2020