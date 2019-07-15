DIX, Patricia Anne
(Pat) (nee Gabites):
At Timaru Hospital with family by her side, on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Much loved wife and companion of Edward (Ted), loved mother and mother-in-law of Stephen and Michelle, Mark and Suzan, and Robyn and Mike, loved and adored nana of Abby, and Georgia; Hazel, and Jimmy; and Connor, loved great-nana of Poppy, Blu, and Keano, and loved sister and sister-in-law of Ron and Wendy, and Leslie and Ozzy. Special thanks to the staff at Glenwood Home and ward 5, Timaru Hospital for their care and consideration for Pat. In keeping with Pat's wishes, a private service has been held. Messages to 408 Wai-iti Road, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald on July 15, 2019