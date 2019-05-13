COTTERELL, Patricia Irene

(Sister M Dorothy RSM):

On May 10, 2019, at Christchurch; in the loving care of her Mercy community, family and staff at Ilam Lifecare. Dearly loved member of Nga Whaea Atawhai o Aotearoa, Sisters of Mercy New Zealand, in the 67th year of her Religious Profession. Aged 91 years. Loved daughter of the late Violet and Ambrose Cotterell, sister and sister-in-law of Mavis and Bob Campbell (both dec), Joe and Joy (both dec), Tony and Betty, Alister and Mary (both dec), Terry and Bill Drummond, Doreen and Peter Tutty, Denis (dec) and Noleen. Very much-loved aunty of 28 nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Ilam Lifecare and Mercy carers. Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Our Lady of Victories Church, 106 Main South Road, Sockburn, Tomorrow (Tuesday) at 1.30pm, followed by interment in the Waimairi Cemetery, Grahams Road. Vigil prayers at Mercy House, 31 Peer Street, This Day (Monday), at 7.00pm.

Kia okioki ia i runga i te rangimarie

May Dorothy rest in peace.





