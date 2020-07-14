BRETHERTON-SCOTT, Patricia Joan:
Passed away peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice, on July 10, 2020, aged 74 years. Much loved wife to David. Loved mother and mother-in-law to Stephen and Eunhwa (Hamyang, South Korea) and Tony and Brenda (Christchurch). Much loved Gran to Scott, Mikayla, and Blake.
At peace now.
Will be missed by all.
Many thanks to the Oncology Department at Christchurch Hospital and Nurse Maude Hospice for their loving care of Patricia. A private cremation has been held as Patricia wished. A memorial gathering will be held for Patricia at a later date. Messages to the family can be sent to the Scott Family c/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Hospice can be made in memory of Patricia online at nursemaude.org.nz or at the memorial gathering.
Published in Timaru Herald on July 14, 2020