STRAY, Pamela Elizabeth
(Pam) (née Cullen):
Peacefully at the Croft Rest Home, Timaru, on Sunday, March 22, 2020, aged 86, surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife and best friend of the late Noel, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Sandy, Sally and Steve, Julie and Greg. Treasured gran of Amie, Jarrod, Josh, Sam, Emma, Jess, Liam, Laura, and great-gran of Skylar, Lily, and Noah. Sadly due to NZ's current circumstances a private funeral for Pam will be held on Tuesday, March 24, at 1.00pm, and will be live streamed via the attached link www.ustream.tv/channel/9mbseN2AvCj Please note change of service date. Messages to 295 Pages Road, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020