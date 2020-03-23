Pamela STRAY

Guest Book
  • "Deepest sympathy to you all. Pam was the sweetest lady...."
    - Julie Woodnorth
  • "So many memories of Pam and. Noel right back from when..."
    - Lyndsay and John McMillan
  • "Margaret and Rudy Heesemans"
    - Margaret Heesemans
  • "Rest well Pam. The nicest person ever one could know. I was..."
    - Fay Rush
Service Information
Betts Funeral Services Limited
33 North Street
Timaru , Canterbury
036884033
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Death Notice

STRAY, Pamela Elizabeth
(Pam) (née Cullen):
Peacefully at the Croft Rest Home, Timaru, on Sunday, March 22, 2020, aged 86, surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife and best friend of the late Noel, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Sandy, Sally and Steve, Julie and Greg. Treasured gran of Amie, Jarrod, Josh, Sam, Emma, Jess, Liam, Laura, and great-gran of Skylar, Lily, and Noah. Sadly due to NZ's current circumstances a private funeral for Pam will be held on Tuesday, March 24, at 1.00pm, and will be live streamed via the attached link www.ustream.tv/channel/9mbseN2AvCj Please note change of service date. Messages to 295 Pages Road, Timaru 7910.


logo
Published in Timaru Herald from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.