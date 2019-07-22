RUSSELL,
Pamela Hazel (Pam):
Peacefully, on July 21, 2019, aged 89 years, at The Croft Rest Home, Timaru (Formerly of Cambridge (UK), Roxburgh, Otematata, Twizel, Oamaru and Timaru). Truly loved wife of the late John Russell, and beloved mum of her only daughter Alice, and mum-in-law of Mark Sollis. Treasured sister of Ron and Wendy (dec), Peter (dec) and Ruby, Gladys (dec) and Joe (dec), Joyce (dec) and Derek (dec). Loved aunt to Alard and Lynne, Pam and Nick, June and Trevor (dec), Paul and Heather, Jenny and Nigel, Jamie, Jenny, and her many other nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Grateful thanks to The Croft staff, for their loving care of Pam. A service celebrating Pam's life will be held at Betts Chapel, 33 North Street, Timaru, on Thursday, July 25, at 1.00pm. No flowers please but donations to Alzheimers South Canterbury would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 16 Moore Street, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald on July 22, 2019