CHANCELLOR,
Pamela Mary (Pam):
Peacefully at The Croft Rest Home on Monday, August 5, 2019, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Major John Leonard Chancellor, much loved mother and mother-in-law of George and Fiona (England), Jo and Paul Simpson. Loved and cherished granny of Matthew and Lizzie, Jenny and Bert; Amanda, and Richard, and great-granny of Grayson, and Vivienne. The family wish to send their heartfelt appreciation to all the wonderful staff and carers at the Croft. At Pam's request a private cremation has been held. Messages to 101 Wai-iti Rd, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald on Aug. 7, 2019