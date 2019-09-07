RUSSELL, Pam:



Alice and Mark Sollis, and family, wish to thank all their dear friends who took the time to drop off food, message, send cards and visit after their dear mum, and mum-in-law Pam Russell passed away on July 21, 2019. The day of this notice, Saturday September 7, would have been Mum's 90th birthday. She is missed every second of every day, but the love and support from those who care has made this loss easier to bear. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement, thanking all who supported us.





