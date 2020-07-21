Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Peacefully at his own home on Saturday, July 18, 2020; aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Joan Offen, much loved and treasured father and father-in-law of Mark, and Allie and Wayne Hitchcock. Loved and cherished grandad of Taylor and Stefan, and special friend of Donna. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Mary and Jim Garden, and the late Fay and Frank Cochrane, and much loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. A special thanks to Victoria from Forward Care, the amazing staff at Hospice SC and Marlene from the Palliative Care Team. A celebration of Owen's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Saturday, July 25, at 1.00pm (for pre-service happy hour), leading on to the service at 2.00pm, then followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice South Canterbury, and can be left at the service. Messages to: 43 Nikau Place, Highfield, Timaru 7910.







OFFEN, Owen Edward:Peacefully at his own home on Saturday, July 18, 2020; aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Joan Offen, much loved and treasured father and father-in-law of Mark, and Allie and Wayne Hitchcock. Loved and cherished grandad of Taylor and Stefan, and special friend of Donna. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Mary and Jim Garden, and the late Fay and Frank Cochrane, and much loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. A special thanks to Victoria from Forward Care, the amazing staff at Hospice SC and Marlene from the Palliative Care Team. A celebration of Owen's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Saturday, July 25, at 1.00pm (for pre-service happy hour), leading on to the service at 2.00pm, then followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice South Canterbury, and can be left at the service. Messages to: 43 Nikau Place, Highfield, Timaru 7910. Published in Timaru Herald from July 21 to July 24, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Timaru Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers