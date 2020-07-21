OFFEN, Owen Edward:
Peacefully at his own home on Saturday, July 18, 2020; aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Joan Offen, much loved and treasured father and father-in-law of Mark, and Allie and Wayne Hitchcock. Loved and cherished grandad of Taylor and Stefan, and special friend of Donna. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Mary and Jim Garden, and the late Fay and Frank Cochrane, and much loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. A special thanks to Victoria from Forward Care, the amazing staff at Hospice SC and Marlene from the Palliative Care Team. A celebration of Owen's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Saturday, July 25, at 1.00pm (for pre-service happy hour), leading on to the service at 2.00pm, then followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice South Canterbury, and can be left at the service. Messages to: 43 Nikau Place, Highfield, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald from July 21 to July 24, 2020