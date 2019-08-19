WILSON, Olive Isabel:
Peacefully at Lister Home on August 16, 2019. Loved wife of the late Ivan. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Tony, Barry, Neville (deceased), Warren and Robyn, Wayne, Lindsay and Liz, and Brenton and Kim. Loved nana and great-nana to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service celebrating the life of Olive will be held at Aoraki Waimate Funeral Services Chapel, 11 John Street, Waimate, on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Waimate Public Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Lister Home would be gratefully accepted and may be left at the service. Messages to PO Box 148, Twizel 7944.
Published in Timaru Herald from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2019