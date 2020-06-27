TROWER, Olga:
Olga's family thank everyone for visits and spoken remembrances, cards and messages, flowers and food, and filling St John's Church to celebrate Olga's life. A particular "thank you" for thoughts and prayers, and a Welsh love spoon left on Mum's casket. Lastly "thank you" to Mum's numerous friendship families who surrounded her with love and care, and in the last 18 months everyone at Strathallan Lifecare.
"Death ends a life,
not a relationship."
– Mitch Albom
Published in Timaru Herald on June 27, 2020