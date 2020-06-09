TROWER, Olga Margaret:
Peacefully at Strathallan Lifecare, on June 8, 2020, one day before her 87th birthday. Dearly loved wife of the late Neil. Loved Mum and mother-in-law of Sian and Grant Patterson, Lynley, Alex and Sharon. Treasured Grandma of Scott, and Alice and Sam. Great-Granny to Malia, Skyla, and Blaze. Loved sister, sister-in-law, and auntie to her extended families. Service details to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Church would be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages to 71 Hunter Hillls Drive, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald on June 9, 2020