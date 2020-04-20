FERGUSON, Olga:
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020, aged 80 years. Cherished wife of Raymond Alexander. Dearly loved mother of Judith Doreen and Ian, David and Lyn McLintock, Deborah and Colin Hepburn, Gary McLintock and Heidi, Lindsay and Rowena McLintock. Nana to Rebecca, Veronica, Aleisha, Jason, Josh and Kasey. Loved sister of Pat and John, and aunt of Marcelle Thomas, and Nigel and Kerri Wason. All messages to the McLintock family, C/o PO Box 2010, Timaru 7941.
Published in Timaru Herald on Apr. 20, 2020