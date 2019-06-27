HINTON, Norman Edward:
Suddenly in Christchurch Hospital after a short illness on June 25, 2019, aged 77 years. Dearly loved husband of Jocelyn for 57 years. Loving father and father-in-law of Craig and Lata, and Debbie. Loving grandfather of Daniel and James. Youngest son of the late Ray and Mabel.
"A man much respected and loved by many and a man
of many many talents"
Always remembered by
family and friends.
A service to celebrate Norm's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at 10.00am, followed by private cremation. Messages to Hinton Family, C/- PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru, 7942.
Published in Timaru Herald from June 27 to June 29, 2019