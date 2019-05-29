Norman BARNETT

BARNETT,
Norman Fredrick (Norm):
24.09.1935 - 24.05.2019
Peacefully surrounded by family at Timaru Hospital on Friday, May 24, 2019. Dearly beloved husband and best mate of Jill. Loved and respected father and friend of Penny and Kelvin, Adrian and Joy, Christine and Shayne. Loved grandad of Kirsty, Scott, Hayley and Alexis. Big bro of Peter, and John (Nelson) and their wives and families, and little brother of Diana. Admired uncle of Tony, Michael, Andrew, Nicola, and Simon.
We never lose the ones we love,
For love itself lives on,
And the joy we knew together,
Is never really gone,
We think of you as living,
In the hearts of those you touched,
For nothing loved is ever lost,
And you were loved so much.
At Norman's wish a private family service has been held.Messages to: 189 King Street, Temuka 7920.

Published in Timaru Herald on May 29, 2019
