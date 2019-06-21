HUSBAND, Norma Marjory:
Of Hadlow, Timaru. Passed away on June 18, 2019, at Timaru with Marise and Grant by her side. Dearly loved wife of the late George. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Grant Husband and Susan Willetts, Marise and Grant Strachan. Loved Nana of Leena and partner Tom, Rachelle and partner Bennett, Danielle and husband Mike, and Hayden. Dearly loved friend of Tanya Husband and Lorraine Fairbrother. Special thanks to all the caring doctors and nurses of Glenwood Home. A memorial service to celebrate Norma's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Rd, Timaru on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at 10.00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Glenwood Rest Home will be gratefully accepted can be left at the service. Messages to the Husband Family, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.
Published in Timaru Herald from June 21 to June 22, 2019