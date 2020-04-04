TOD, Noreen Patricia:
Peacefully at Ashburton Hospital, on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Charlie, cherished and adored mother and mother-in-law of Kathleen and Gerald Goulter, and Chris and Karen. Dearly loved Nana and Great-Nana of Grace, Samuel, and Charlie, Luke, Briarne, William, Lee, Amelia, and Malia. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Anna and Brian Fahey, Michael (dec) and Eileen Crowe, and Colleen and John (dec) Gorman, and a special aunty to her nieces and nephews. Messages to The Tod family, c/- PO Box 6035, Ashburton 7742. A private interment has been held, and a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Published in Timaru Herald on Apr. 4, 2020