FORBES, Noreen Margaret:
Peacefully at Strathallan Life Care on Tuesday, November 17, 2020; in her 96th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Eddie, and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Julie and Allan Kelly (Geraldine), Jayne (deceased) and Russell Hart, and Sue and Tim Meehan. Love grandma of Anna, Nicola, Elisabeth, Daniel and Emily; Jeremy, Ben, and Matthew; Hannah Forbes and Jack, and great-grandma to her 22 great-grandchildren. A Requiem Mass to celebrate the life of Noreen will be held at St Patrick's Church, Timaru Road, Waimate, on Friday, November 20, 2020, at 11.00am, followed by an interment at the Waimate Cemetery. Special thanks to the amazing staff at Highfield and Strathallan Rest Homes for the care given to Noreen. Messages to 25a Leonard Street, Waimate.
"R.I.P."
Published in Timaru Herald on Nov. 18, 2020