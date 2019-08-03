McCLINTOCK, Nolie :

23.11.1927 - 29.06.2019

Margaret, Neil, Debbie and Gary, along with their families, would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to everyone that showed their love and support following the recent loss of our much loved Mum, Mother-in-law, Grandma and Great-Gran. The beautiful flowers, cards, letters, baking, visits and phone calls have all been very much appreciated. A big thank you also to all those who attended the funeral service. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement and thank you for all your kindness and support.

"Forever in Our Hearts"



