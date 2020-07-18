Nola WILSON

WILSON, Nola Olive:
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the Margaret Wilson Hospital Wing, in her 92nd year. Wife of the late Clarence. Loved Mum of Joy McAlister and friend of Terry. Loved Nana and Nana-pop of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Special birthday buddy of Bonnie. Thanks to all the Hospital Staff for the wonderful care of Nola over the last 3 years. All messages to J. McAlister, PO Box 2037, Washdyke 7941, Timaru. A private cremation has taken place.

Published in Timaru Herald on July 18, 2020
