MENZIES,
Nola May (nee Kilgour):
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at home surrounded by love, in her 91st year. A dearly loved wife of the late Robert Bruce, and a much loved Mum and friend of Malcolm, Yon, Stephen, Lyn and Nigel, and Robyn. An adored nanny of Ana, and Niki; Sarah, and Logan; Lucy, Alice, and Harriet; and Tim, and Laura.
'Together again with Dad'
May the road rise up to meet you,
May the wind be always at your back.
May the sun shine warm upon your face,
And the rains fall soft upon your fields.
And until we meet again,
May God hold you in the palm of His hand.
Messages to 2 Aynsley Street, Timaru 7910. In accordance with Nola's wishes, a private cremation has been held.
Published in Timaru Herald on Sept. 12, 2020