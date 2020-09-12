Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nola MENZIES. View Sign Death Notice



Nola May (nee Kilgour):

Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at home surrounded by love, in her 91st year. A dearly loved wife of the late Robert Bruce, and a much loved Mum and friend of Malcolm, Yon, Stephen, Lyn and Nigel, and Robyn. An adored nanny of Ana, and Niki; Sarah, and Logan; Lucy, Alice, and Harriet; and Tim, and Laura.

'Together again with Dad'

May the road rise up to meet you,

May the wind be always at your back.

May the sun shine warm upon your face,

And the rains fall soft upon your fields.

And until we meet again,

May God hold you in the palm of His hand.

Messages to 2 Aynsley Street, Timaru 7910. In accordance with Nola's wishes, a private cremation has been held.







MENZIES,Nola May (nee Kilgour):Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at home surrounded by love, in her 91st year. A dearly loved wife of the late Robert Bruce, and a much loved Mum and friend of Malcolm, Yon, Stephen, Lyn and Nigel, and Robyn. An adored nanny of Ana, and Niki; Sarah, and Logan; Lucy, Alice, and Harriet; and Tim, and Laura.'Together again with Dad'May the road rise up to meet you,May the wind be always at your back.May the sun shine warm upon your face,And the rains fall soft upon your fields.And until we meet again,May God hold you in the palm of His hand.Messages to 2 Aynsley Street, Timaru 7910. In accordance with Nola's wishes, a private cremation has been held. Published in Timaru Herald on Sept. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Timaru Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers