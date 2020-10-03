McKINLAY, Nola Rosalind:
Peacefully on October 1, 2020, in Nelson, surrounded by her family. Aged 81 years. Loving eldest daughter of the late Donald and Marjory Binnie. Loved and cherished wife of the late Johnny (Jack) McKinlay. Dearly loved mother of Pauline and Rick Miller, and cherished Nana of Reuben, Josh and Sascha. Loved sister of Gwenda Farquharson, Anne McMaster, the late John and Bruce Binnie, and a great friend to many.
Mum will be in our hearts forever.
A Celebration of Nola's Life will be held at 11.00am on Wednesday, October 7, at the Mountainview Village Community Centre, Timaru. Refreshments to follow. Messages to Pauline Miller, 26 Mill Street, Nelson.
Published in Timaru Herald on Oct. 3, 2020