Our much loved mother returned to spirit on the wings of a bellbird, at Margaret Wilson Hospital on June 21, 2019, aged 94, surrounded by her loving children. Dearly loved wife of Ronald Clark, our wonderful Dad, and in later years, also wonderful, James (Jimmy) Anderson. Precious, sweet and adored Mum and mother-in-law to Brian, Xiao Wei and family, Judith and Ron, Margaret, Dorene and Robert, Bill and Sandra. Loved by all her "Grandies", Nikki, Tim, Sam, Erika, Katie, Orion and Siobahn, and 11 "Great-Grandies". A service for Nola will be held at the Waitati Hall, Harvey St, Waitati, on Wednesday, June 26, at 1.30pm, followed by joining our Dad at the Waitati Cemetery. Please send messages and flowers to 40 Harper Street, Parkside, Timaru 7910. Special thanks to the kind and caring staff at Margaret Wilson Hospital and Timaru Public Hospital AT&R.







Published in Timaru Herald on June 24, 2019

