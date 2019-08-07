Noeline WALLACE

Service Information
Aoraki Funeral Home
160 Mountainview Road
Timaru, Canterbury
036862148
Death Notice

WALLACE,
Noeline (nee Adamson):
Suddenly in Timaru on Monday, August 5, 2019, after an accident at her home, aged 86 years. Beloved soulmate of the late Joseph (Alex). Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Keith and Grant (Oamaru), Lindsay (Christchurch), Sue and Graeme (Blenheim), and Greg and Deborah (Queensland). Fun nana of Nic and Emily, Bec and Dwayne, Cam (Merv) and Laura, Amy and Scott, and Joe and Krystal. Great-nana of Jackson, Addison, James, Brooke, Lexie and Olivia. Much loved sister, sister-in-law and auntie to all her large family.
"Your wit and thoughtfulness will be sadly missed"
The service to celebrate Noeline's life will be held at the A&P Showgrounds Pavillion, 26 Hakataramea Hwy, Waimate, on Friday, August 9, 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by the interment at the Waimate Public Cemetery.
"The dragon has flown"

Published in Timaru Herald on Aug. 7, 2019
