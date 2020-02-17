Noeline TURNER

Galbraith Funeral Services Limited
26 King Street
Temuka, Canterbury
036159909
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
2:00 p.m.
St Joseph's Catholic Church
Wilkin Street
Temuka
TURNER, Noeline (Fay):
On Saturday, February 15, in the care of the wonderful team at Glenwood Home. Dearly loved wife of the late Fred. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Kevin, Dianne and John Taylor, Jan and Grant Williams, David and Karen, Kelly and Damian Peeti. Treasured gran of Simon, and Amanda, Nicole, and Lauren, Holly, and Caleb, Mikayla, Awatea, Putiputi, Serenity, and Kaiwhaiki and a loving great-gran of her 8 great-grandchildren.
"A beautiful soul at rest"
Fay's funeral service will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Wilkin Street, Temuka, on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at 2.00pm, followed by the interment at the Temuka Cemetery.

Published in Timaru Herald from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
