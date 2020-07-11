O'BRIEN, Noeline Charlottle
(nee McConnell):
18 December 1924 -
8 July 2020
At Geraldine. Daughter of William Robert McConnell and Sidney (Black) McConnell of Fairlie and Allandale Station. Sister to Jim (Fairlie, dec), Bill (Dunedin, dec), Bob (Te Araroa, dec), Joyce Lynn (Geraldine), and Hope Pearce (Matamata). Wife of Bert (AV) O'Brien (dec). Mother and mother-in-law to Cathryn (Geraldine, dec) and Alastair McConnell, Barry and Helen (Ngaruawahia), Graham and Yvonne (Auckland). Grandmother to Euan (Marlborough), Ruari (Whanganui) and Fergus (Melbourne) McConnell, Michael O'Brien (London) and Johanna O'Brien-Te Kanawa (Auckland). Great-grandmother to Niamh, Amiorangi and Luella. A service will be held for Noeline at Geraldine Funeral Services, 186 Talbot Street, Geraldine, on Monday, July 13, at 11.00am.
Published in Timaru Herald on July 11, 2020