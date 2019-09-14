Acknowledgement

HURST, Noeline Adair:

Collie Doug, Ian, Sue, and their extended families would like to acknowledge the love, kindness and compassion extended to us all by so many people following the death of Noeline. From family and friends, we have been spoiled with cards, flowers, baking, condolences and caring comments, which have all gone to making this journey a memorable one. The management and staff at the Observatory Retirement Village deserve special mention, as the acts of kindness and care of Noeline were exceptional. To Rose Gard and the team at Whitestone Funerals, thanks for the gentle way that you took us all through the process. A warm appreciation to Val Hill for her facilitation of Noeline's service. To everyone involved in assisting with, or attending the service, thank you so much for being part of the day. We know of several who travelled a long distance to join with us. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement to you all, as many addresses and contact details are unknown for individual responses.

Thank You All So Much.



Published in Timaru Herald on Sept. 14, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Timaru Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers