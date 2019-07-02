McCLINTOCK, Noelie Silvius
(Nolie) (nee Armstrong):
It is with great sadness we announce Nolie's passing, peacefully at Strathallan Lifecare on June 29, 2019 in her 92nd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Claude McClintock and the late Arthur Jackson. A much loved and cherished Mum and mother-in-law of Margaret and Neil Brain (Sydney) and Debbie and Gary Johnston (St Andrews). Loved and adored Grandma of Helen Scott (Twizel), Nicholas and Chole (Sydney), and Matthew and Hayley (Sydney). Special loved great-gran of Indigo, Jasper and Nate. Loved daughter, sister, aunty, step grandmother and great-grandmother. A service to celebrate Nolie's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Rd, Timaru at 11am on Friday, July 5, 2019. Messages to Debbie Johnston, 451 Bluecliffs Rd, St Andrews, 7988.
Forever In Our Hearts.
Published in Timaru Herald from July 2 to July 4, 2019