BAILEY, Noeleen Margaret
(nee Good):
Peacefully at South Canterbury Hospice on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, aged 83 years, surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife of Bob, forever loved mother and mother-in-law of Jenny and Alex McLaughlin (Balclutha), Russell and Helen (Tauranga), Di and Kevin Carter (Dannevirke), and the late Robyn. Loved and cherished grandmother of Jeremy, Ben and Grace, Emily, and Georgina; Jacob and Nicole, Callum and Dannielle, and Hannah; Charlotte, Gemma, and Nick; Cassie, and Andrew, and great-grandmother of Lacey. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Noeleen will be held at St John's Anglican Church, Wai-iti Road, Timaru, on Saturday, July 13, at 1.00pm, thereafter private cremation. Messages to 5b Cross Street, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald on July 12, 2019