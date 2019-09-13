Noel FITZGERALD

Guest Book
  • "To all the family of Noel, please accept our deepest..."
    - Brian Gosney
  • "Our sincere sympathies to all the Fitzgerald families. We..."
  • "Mark, Rosie and all the Fitzgerald families. So very sorry..."
  • "sorry of neols passing best whist from the o sullivan..."
  • "Sad news, condolences to the family, a great loss. Our..."
    - Tim Sturdy
Service Information
Betts Funeral Services Limited
33 North Street
Timaru , Canterbury
036884033
Death Notice

FITZGERALD, Noel:
Peacefully surrounded by family after a terminal illness, on Thursday, September 12, 2019, aged 66. Loved soulmate of Sue, devoted Dad of Rachelle, Mark and Rosie, Michelle and Brett, Jonathon and Rhiannon, loved Granddad of James, and Aston; Hunter, and Monique; Oliver, and Honor; Alexander, Cameron, and Drew, loved son of the late Jack and Rosemarie, loved brother and brother-in-law of John and Allison, Janet and Ross, Allan, Stephen and Trish, Joanne and Darryl, Phillip and Suzanne, and a loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. A funeral service for Noel will be held at St Joseph's Church, Wilkin Street, Temuka, on Monday, September 16, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Temuka Cemetery. Messages to 3 Argyle Street, Timaru 7910.

logo
Published in Timaru Herald from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.